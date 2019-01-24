Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged by FA over alleged Nazi salute

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged by the English Football Association (FA) after making an alleged Nazi salute in a group photo with team mates.

Premier League - Crystal Palace v Watford
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Watford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 12, 2019 Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Wales international Hennessey was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by Palace's German midfielder Max Meyer.

The 31-year-old has denied making such a salute and said on Twitter that he was calling out the person taking the photograph.

The FA alleges the action breached its rules relating "abusive, insulting or improper conduct and brings the game into disrepute".

It is alleged Hennessey's action also constitutes an "aggravated breach" under the FA rules because it included reference to ethnic origin, race, religion or belief.

Hennessey has until Jan. 31 to respond to the charge.

