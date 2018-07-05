Palace goalkeepers Hennessey, Speroni sign new contracts

Goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni have signed new contracts at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club has said.

Wales international Hennessey joined the south-London club in 2014 and has signed a new three-year contract to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2021.

The 31-year-old, who started 27 of the Palace's 38 league games last season, has kept 28 clean sheets in 106 total appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 39-year-old Speroni, who has signed a one-year contract extension, has been at Palace for more than a decade, joining the club from Scottish side Dundee in 2004 and has since made more than 400 appearances for the team.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)