Palace match-winner Zaha targeting move to big club, says Hodgson

REUTERS: Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is hopeful that a top club will sign him before the transfer window closes, manager Roy Hodgson said on Saturday.

Zaha scored his 50th league goal for the club as they beat Southampton 1-0 in their 2020-21 Premier League season opener on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ivorian had appeared poised to leave Selhurst Park with both Arsenal and Everton reportedly keen to sign him last year and saw his form dip towards the end of the previous campaign.

"Wilf showed a lot of composure to take the chance. He made it look easy. He thinks it would be nice if some club came in and paid the market price," Hodgson told the BBC.

"Let's see what transpires, for me hopefully nothing. He still hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us."

The Premier League's 2020 summer transfer window will close on Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hodgson hailed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who pulled off two superb saves to ensure all three points on the 73-year-old manager's third anniversary as Palace boss.

"I'm indebted Guaita for what I thought was an incredible save from Danny Ings. We showed if that meant sacrificing some of the more beautiful football then we did it," Hodgson added.

"I'm not concerned that our back-four is not good enough but you need more than four players... I liked the grittiness, the organisation, the discipline and determination not to make errors and fall into the type of football they play."

Palace will travel to Manchester United next Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)