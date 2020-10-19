Palace's Ayew missed Brighton game after positive COVID-19 test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew missed Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion after testing positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty, Palace manager Roy Hodgson said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately he tested positive for COVID in our last test on Friday after going away with Ghana," Hodgson told reporters.

"Like several other Ghanaian players I believe when they have gone back to their clubs (following international duty) they have tested positive.

"We have to follow guidelines before we can see him again."

Government guidelines state people who test positive must isolate for 10 days, with Ayew also required to return a negative test before joining training once more.

Ayew's enforced absence meant Michy Batshuayi started in attack for Palace and it was him who earned a 19th-minute penalty that Wilfried Zaha converted.

Palace could not hold on to their advantage, however, and Alexis Mac Allister equalised in the 90th minute.

"We got what we got today from the performance. In terms of our defending and shape I was very satisfied, just disappointed it didn't last another five minutes," Hodgson said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)