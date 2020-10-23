Palace's new keeper Butland yet to train after COVID-19 positive, says Hodgson

REUTERS: Crystal Palace's new goalkeeper Jack Butland has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation, manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday, leaving the London side without enough cover.

Butland was signed on deadline day last week from Championship (second-tier) side Stoke City as Palace looked to secure cover for Vicente Guaita after first-choice keeper Wayne Hennessey picked up an injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hodgson said Hennessey would be sidelined until at least January after he was left out of Palace's Premier League squad.

"We needed to bring someone in but our unfortunate circumstances continue," Hodgson told reporters ahead of Saturday's league match against Fulham.

"We've not seen him yet since he's signed. He's stuck in a hotel room in London, in a very boring existence I can imagine. Hopefully he'll do the period of isolation and test negative and then I can tell you about what he'll bring to the squad.

"He's very disappointed that all he's seeing is four walls and nothing else at the moment."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hodgson is no stranger to Fulham having managed the London side a decade ago, leading them to a Europa League final in 2010.

The club have been relegated twice from the top flight since and currently sit at the bottom of the standings with one point from five games despite making numerous signings to strengthen the squad.

"Seven of them made a debut against Sheffield United (last weekend). On the face of it they've made some good signings," Hodgson said.

"I'm expecting them to build on the performance and move steadily up the table. I always regard Fulham as a Premier League club."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)