Palace sign attacker Eze from QPR

Crystal Palace have bolstered their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queen's Park Rangers on a five-year deal.

The England Under 21 international earned rave reviews last season and scored a majestic goal in his final appearance for QPR against West Bromwich Albion last month.

"Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely," Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

"We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development."

Eze, who was a target for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, could potentially forge an exciting partnership with Wilfried Zaha although Zaha could become a transfer target for several clubs during the transfer window.

"As a club, I feel like there are great players here and it's a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on," Eze said.

Palace finished in 14th place last season but scored only 31 goals in the league campaign.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Keith Weir)