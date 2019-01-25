Palace sign Brazilian goalkeeper Perri on loan from Sao Paulo

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Sao Paulo on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy the Brazilian when the deal expires, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper came through the youth set-up of Sao Paolo and has played for Brazil at the South American Under-20 Championship in 2015 and 2017.

"It's an amazing feeling, I'm really glad to join the club," Perri said in a statement. "It's the opportunity of my life and I'm going to do whatever it takes."

Perri could be drafted straight into the Palace lineup for Sunday's FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur after Julian Speroni's error gifted Liverpool a goal in a 4-3 defeat in the league last weekend.

The 39-year-old, who was standing in for injured Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey, fumbled a cross to allow Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's third goal.

