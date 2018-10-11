Palace striker Benteke undergoes knee surgery

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has undergone minor knee surgery, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since the beginning of September, having withdrawn from the Belgium squad during the last international break.

"The club can confirm that Christian Benteke has undergone minor arthroscopic explorative surgery and washout of his knee, as it had not been settling with conservative management," Palace said in a statement.

"The surgeon was happy with the outcome and we expect Christian to return to training very soon. A further update will be given in a few weeks' time."

Benteke has featured four times for Palace in the league this season but has yet to score.

Roy Hodgson's Palace, who are 14th in the table and winless in their last three league matches, return to action following the international break against Everton on Oct. 21.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)