Palace working with police to identify fan over Munich air disaster gesture

REUTERS: Crystal Palace are working with police to identify a supporter who appeared to make a disrespectful gesture about the Munich air disaster in a video taken during Wednesday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

"We have been made aware of an incident captured on video involving a supporter at Selhurst Park during our last home game against Manchester United," Palace said in a statement on their website https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2019/march/statement-incident-at-selhurst-park on Friday.

"The incident has been reported to police and the club will be working with them to identify the individual responsible.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour, as and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Eight United players died when the plane carrying the squad home from a European Cup tie in Belgrade crashed on Feb. 6, 1958 after a refuelling stop at Munich.

Fifteen passengers and crew were also killed in the disaster.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)