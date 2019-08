Palmeiras lose ground to Santos in Brazil

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: Brazilian champions Palmeiras drew 1-1 at arch rivals Corinthians on Sunday, a result that left them trailing Serie A leaders Santos by four points.

Corinthians took the lead in the 13th minute when Manoel headed in off the post from a free kick but Felipe Melo equalized two minutes into the second half when he got above the home defence to nod home.

Palmeiras, who have now gone four league games without a win, are on 28 points after 13 games, four adrift of Santos, who beat Goias 6-1 earlier in the day.

Corinthians are in seventh place with 20 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherfordpeter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com )