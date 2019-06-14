Palmeiras return to top spot in Brazil with win over Avai

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Palmeiras returned to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Thursday with a 2-0 win over bottom club Avai.

SAO PAULO: Palmeiras returned to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Thursday with a 2-0 win over bottom club Avai.

Deyverson got the first for the home side after 31 minutes and Bruno Henrique doubled their lead 20 minutes into the second period.

Palmeiras remain the only unbeaten side in the league and sit two points clear of second place Santos.

