Panama gunning for 'historic win' against also-eliminated Tunisia - Baloy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

After two bruising first games, World Cup debutants Panama are hoping to clinch their first victory of the tournament in their final Group G game on Thursday again Tunisia, who are also eliminated.

SARANSK, Russia: After two bruising first games, World Cup debutants Panama are hoping to clinch their first victory of the tournament in their final Group G game on Thursday again Tunisia, who are also eliminated.

The Central American nation lost 3-0 to Belgium in Sochi last week and then 6-1 to England at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

But defender Felipe Baloy - who scored the consolation goal in the second half against England - is hoping Panama can at least grab three points against the North Africans.

"We've studied Tunisia, who are a difficult rival, but still it is an opportunity to achieve a historic win," Baloy told reporters on Tuesday.

Baloy, 37, will be retiring from the national team after the World Cup, but was upbeat about Panama's chances going forward.

"The experience in Russia has been top-notch, we hope that Panama can keep growing. As a group we've had a good coexistence in which we've spent time with the youngest players, who will stay on."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)