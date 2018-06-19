Panama hold Belgium goalless at halftime

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was keeping World Cup debutants Panama level with Group G favourites Belgium in a scoreless first half in Sochi on Monday.

SOCHI, Russia: Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was keeping World Cup debutants Panama level with Group G favourites Belgium in a scoreless first half in Sochi on Monday.

The Belgians had the best chances but Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku could not find a way through the Panama defence, with Penedo showing good reflexes to deny them in their country's first appearance at the World Cup finals.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Moscow, editing by Ed Osmond)