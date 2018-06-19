Panama hold Belgium goalless at halftime

Sport

Panama hold Belgium goalless at halftime

Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was keeping World Cup debutants Panama level with Group G favourites Belgium in a scoreless first half in Sochi on Monday.

World Cup - Group G - Belgium vs Panama
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - Belgium vs Panama - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 18, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Meunier in action with Panama's Erick Davis REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Bookmark

SOCHI, Russia: Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was keeping World Cup debutants Panama level with Group G favourites Belgium in a scoreless first half in Sochi on Monday.

The Belgians had the best chances but Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku could not find a way through the Panama defence, with Penedo showing good reflexes to deny them in their country's first appearance at the World Cup finals.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Moscow, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark