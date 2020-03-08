Pandya back, India rest recovering Rohit for South Africa series

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to India's one-day squad on Sunday but opener Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury, was left out of the three-match series against South Africa beginning next week.

NEW DELHI: Fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to India's one-day squad on Sunday but opener Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury, was left out of the three-match series against South Africa beginning next week.

Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year and was in fine form on his return to action in an invitational Twenty20 tournament earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opener Shikhar Dhawan also returned after a shoulder injury kept him out of the team's recent tour of New Zealand.

Fellow opener Rohit, however, continues to be sidelined by the injury which cut short his tour of New Zealand.

Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was sidelined with a hernia last year, was also back in the Virat Kohli-led side.

India dropped opener Mayank Agarwal, middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav, all-rounder Shivam Dube and quicks Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami from the squad which lost 3-0 in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India begin their series against South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (Ccaptain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)