Paralmypics-Swimming champ Tai withdraws from Tokyo Games due to injury

REUTERS: Paralympic swimmer Alice Tai, who was part of Britain's gold medal-winning women's 4x100m medley team in 2016, has pulled out of the Tokyo Games due to an elbow injury.

"Competing at Tokyo 2020 has been my main goal for the last five years, so it's devastating that I'll be missing the Games later this year," said Tai, who won seven golds at the 2019 World Championships.

The Tokyo Paralmypics are scheduled to be held from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)