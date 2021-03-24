Paris-Roubaix cycling race postponed due to COVID-19 - Le Parisien

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race will not take place on April 11 as planned due to the COVID-19 situation, Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Wednesday.

PARIS: The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race will not take place on April 11 as planned due to the COVID-19 situation, Le Parisien paper reported on its website on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition of the 'Queen of the Classics' race was also postponed once before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organisers declined to comment about this year's race when contacted by Reuters.

Paris-Roubaix is the third 'Monument' classic of the season after Milan-Sanremo, which has already taken place, the Tour of Flanders, and before Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

The Tour of Flanders in Belgium is due to take place on Sunday, April 3 as planned.

Earlier this year the International Cycling Union (UCI), the sport's governing body, decided to extend the season by two weeks until Oct. 31.

It leaves the Oct. 24 and Oct 31 slots open for Paris-Roubaix, which is also due to hold its first women's edition.

