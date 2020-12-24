Paris Saint Germain to appoint ex-Spurs manager Pochettino - L'Equipe

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will appoint Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of London club Tottenham Hotspur, as its new coach following its decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, French sports paper L'Equipe reported on its website.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Group B - Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - November 6, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Pochettino had previously played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

