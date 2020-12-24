Paris Saint Germain to appoint ex-Spurs manager Pochettino - L'Equipe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will appoint Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of London club Tottenham Hotspur, as its new coach following its decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, French sports paper L'Equipe reported on its website.

Pochettino had previously played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s.

