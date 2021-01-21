Parma complete signing of Milan defender Conti

Parma have signed AC Milan right back Andrea ContAndrea Conti i on a deal until June 2025, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Italian, who has made three league appearances this season, will initially move on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Parma Calcio are delighted to announce that Andrea Conti has joined the club on a loan deal from AC Milan, which lasts until 30 June 2021,” read a club statement.

“There is an obligation to buy for Parma upon the expiry of the loan deal and the Crociati and the player have already agreed upon a contract that will keep him at the Club until 30 June 2025.”

