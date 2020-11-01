Partizan's Stevanovic to join Man City in January

Partizan Belgrade's teenage winger Filip Stevanovic will move to Manchester City when the transfer window opens in January, the Serbian club said on Saturday.

City have not yet confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Stevanovic but Sky Sports reported that the Premier League club will pay eight million euros (US$9.32 million) plus add-ons for the Serbian youth international.

"FC Partizan is pleased to announce the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to Manchester City in the winter transfer window in 2021," the club said in a statement https://twitter.com/FKPartizanBG/status/1322509956688564230 on Twitter.

"The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures."

Stevanovic, who predominantly plays on the left wing, has been linked with several European clubs since his breakthrough season last year when the teenager scored nine goals and provided three assists for the SuperLiga club.

