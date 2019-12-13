Patient Australia bowled out for 416 in first test

PERTH: A patient Australia made New Zealand toil in the fierce heat during a dour middle session on the second day of the first test on Friday, as the hosts were bowled out for 416 on the stroke of dinner.

Marnus Labuschagne (143) and Travis Head (56) top-scored, while Tim Paine scored a hardworking 39. New Zealand's tireless quicks Neil Wagner and Tim Southee claimed four wickets apiece.

Australia batted sedately for much of the second session to deflate a flagging New Zealand and ensure they had use of prime bowling conditions under lights of the day-night match.

Only one boundary was struck in the hour after tea, as Australia crawled at less than two runs per over. Part-time spinner Jeet Raval finally provided a spark when he bowled Pat Cummins around his legs for 20 to claim his first test wicket.

Mitchell Starc clubbed a rapid 30 to up the ante and take advantage of New Zealand’s undermanned attack.

The tourists were shorthanded with debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson, himself a replacement for injured spearhead Trent Boult, unable to bowl for the remainder of the test after damaging his calf on day one.

Resuming day two on 248-4, Labuschagne and Head were untroubled in a 76-run partnership to wrest control of the contest.

Head, who did not get a chance to bat in Australia's thrashing of Pakistan in Adelaide, hit 10 boundaries in his first half-century since the first Ashes test in August.

Wagner, New Zealand's best bowler on day one, broke the partnership when he knocked over Labuschagne’s leg stump and Head was dismissed after driving straight to extra cover off Southee.

Labuschagne fell seven runs short of becoming the third test batsman to notch three consecutive scores of over 150.

Oppressive conditions continued with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Smoke from a bushfire raging at nearby Belmont Racecourse, about 1km behind Perth Stadium, wafted into the 60,000-seat arena in the first session but did not appear to affect players or spectators.

New Zealand have only won one test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86.

(Editing by Toby Davis)