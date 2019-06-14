Pato goal earns Sao Paulo draw at Atletico Mineiro

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Alexandre Pato got his third league goal of the season to earn Sao Paulo a 1-1 draw at Atletico Mineiro on Thursday in Brazil.

Alerrandro opened the scoring for Atletico two minutes before the break with a goal that was validated after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee.

Former AC Milan striker Pato fired home the equaliser 27 minutes into the second half.

Atletico are fifth on 16 points after nine games while Sao Paulo sit ninth on 14.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)