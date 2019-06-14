Pato goal earns Sao Paulo draw at Atletico Mineiro

Sport

Pato goal earns Sao Paulo draw at Atletico Mineiro

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo - Raimundo Sampaio Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 13, 2019 Sao Paulo’s Alexandre Pato reacts after the match REUTERS/Washington Alves

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: Alexandre Pato got his third league goal of the season to earn Sao Paulo a 1-1 draw at Atletico Mineiro on Thursday in Brazil.

Alerrandro opened the scoring for Atletico two minutes before the break with a goal that was validated after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee.

Former AC Milan striker Pato fired home the equaliser 27 minutes into the second half.

Atletico are fifth on 16 points after nine games while Sao Paulo sit ninth on 14.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

