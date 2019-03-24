Patriots owner apologizes after prostitution charges

MIAMI: NFL champion New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft apologized on Saturday (Mar 23) in a statement, making his first public comments since being charged with soliciting prostitution last month in Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire was charged with soliciting prostitution in two January visits to a South Florida massage parlor, accused of paying for illicit sex after a police investigation into human trafficking and women forced into prostitution.

"I am truly sorry," Kraft said. "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

Kraft has pleaded innocent on two misdemeanor solicitation charges but had made no comment until the statement released to ESPN, NBC, ABC and other media.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft said. "I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks."

Kraft, whose club defeated the Los Angeles Rams last month to capture their third Super Bowl crown in five seasons, said that his late wife Myra had helped his develop a greater than normal respect for women.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women," he said.

"My morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years," he added.

Kraft, set to be arraigned Thursday, asked to be judged by future deeds.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try and make a difference," he said.

"I expect to be judged not by my words but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

Kraft will attend the NFL's annual meetings that begin on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.