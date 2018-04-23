Pau's Armitage out for up to nine months with Achilles injury

Sport

Pau's Armitage out for up to nine months with Achilles injury

Former England flanker Steffon Armitage has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out of action for up to nine months, his club Pau said on Monday.

European Challenge Cup - Gloucester Rugby vs Pau
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup - Gloucester Rugby vs Pau - Kingsholm, Gloucester, Britain - January 19, 2018 Gloucester Rugby's Billy Twelvetrees in action with Section Paloise's Steffon Armitage Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Bookmark

REUTERS: Former England flanker Steffon Armitage has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out of action for up to nine months, his club Pau said on Monday.

Armitage, 32, sustained the injury in Pau's 16-10 semi-final defeat by Cardiff Blues on Saturday that knocked the French Top 14 side out of the European Challenge Cup.

Pau are seventh in the Top 14 standings with 62 points from 24 games and face leaders Montpellier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark