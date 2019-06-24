Pavan beats Fitzpatrick in playoff to win BMW International Open

REUTERS: Andrea Pavan overcame rain and a tense playoff to beat England's Matthew Fitzpatrick and seal his second European Tour crown at the BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday.

Italian Pavan was four shots off the pace heading into the final day but finished with a round of 66 to go 15-under for the tournament, but that was not enough as Fitzpatrick had a birdie in the final hole to join him at the top and set up a playoff.

Rain began to fall at that point but Pavan held his nerve and shot a birdie in the second playoff hole to seal the win.

"It's amazing. I thought I had a chance starting the day," 30-year-old Pavan, who claimed his maiden European Tour title at last year's Czech Masters, said.

"I was playing very well coming into the week, I just hit a few bad drives - it's always a little bit of an Achilles heel. This hole (the 18th) is not the best for me without the driver but I managed to make a birdie.

"I was feeling the rush. I had a little pitching wedge and luckily I got a decent lie but it felt great, it was close."

Overnight leader Jordan Smith and defending champion Matt Wallace were part of a group of seven players who were tied for third place, two shots behind.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)