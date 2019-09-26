Payet receives four-match ban for insulting referee

Olympique de Marseille forward Dimitri Payet has been handed a four-match ban for insulting the referee in a Ligue 1 game, the French League said on Wednesday.

France international Payet was sent off in the closing stages of Marseille’s 1-1 draw against Montpellier last Saturday.

Referee Amaury Delerue noted in his match report that he received three insults from the player after he was booked.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)