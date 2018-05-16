Payet says he is fit to play in Europa League final

Olympique de Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet is fit to play in the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid, he said on Tuesday.

LYON: Olympique de Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet is fit to play in the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid, he said on Tuesday.

"I feel a lot better - yes, I feel I can play tomorrow," he told reporters ahead of Wednesday's match in Lyon, France.

Advertisement

Payet, who has propelled Olympique to the final with three goals and six assists in the knockout stages, missed Friday's Ligue 1 match at Guingamp with an unspecified injury and had been considered slightly doubtful.

"I've been feeling very good, especially since the beginning of 2018," he added. "I haven't changed anything except I have been injured less and when you have no injuries it's must easier to play and feel better on the pitch."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)