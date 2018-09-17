Payet scores superb volley as Marseille thrash Guingamp 4-0

REUTERS: Playmaker Dimitri Payet scored a stunning volley and Florian Thauvin struck twice as Marseille secured a 4-0 win in Ligue 1 over visitors Guingamp, who frustrated their more illustrious opponents at times but ultimately came up short.

With no points from their first four league games, bottom side Guingamp should have been easy work for Marseille, but some dogged defending and the odd slice of luck saw them make it to the break with the game still scoreless.

Winger Thauvin sent the ball arcing over Guingamp goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson to give Marseille the lead in the 57th minute before Payet all but sealed all three points with a sumptuous volley with his instep from outside the box.

Seven minutes later, Thauvin's superb first touch set him up to cut inside his marker and curl the ball past Johnsson to make it 3-0, and striker Kostas Mitroglou netted the fourth with a simple finish from Payet's pass.

Earlier in the day, Jimmy Briand scored twice for Bordeaux as they played out a 3-3 thriller against visitors Nimes, a result that leaves the home side second-last in the table after managing only four points from their opening five games.

Nantes created a slew of chances against Stade Reims, but they couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy as the match ended goalless.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)