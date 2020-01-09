Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN.

LONDON: Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN.

Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, won the women's award for the fifth time with 50per cent of the vote. Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was second on 25per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breaststroke world record holder Peaty took 45.8per cent of the vote among the men, with Hungarian Kristof Milak, the reigning 200m butterfly world champion and record holder, second on 16.7per cent.

It was the third time Peaty had won the LEN award.

All will be expecting to add to their medal collections at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement