Peaty breaks own world 100 metres breaststroke record

Peaty breaks own world 100 metres breaststroke record

British swimmer Adam Peaty set a world record for the 100 metres breaststroke on Saturday, clocking 57.00 seconds to win the European Championships title in Glasgow.

2018 European Championships - Glasgow
2018 European Championships - 100m Breaststroke Men Final - Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Britain - August 4, 2018 - Adam Peaty of Britain competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The 23-year-old, who has become the most dominant breaststroker the sport has seen, knocked 0.13 seconds off his own record set at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

