Peaty breaks own world 100 metres breaststroke record

REUTERS: British swimmer Adam Peaty set a world record for the 100 metres breaststroke on Saturday, clocking 57.00 seconds to win the European Championships title in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old, who has become the most dominant breaststroker the sport has seen, knocked 0.13 seconds off his own record set at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

