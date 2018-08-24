Pekerman to miss Colombia's September friendlies in USA

Colombia have asked Under-20 coach Arturo Reyes to lead the team in September friendlies against Venezuela and Argentina after talks aimed at extending current coach Jose Pekerman's current contact stalled.

"It is still to be defined whether Technical Director Jose Nestor Pekerman and his backroom staff will continue at the head of the Colombian men's team," the Colombian Football Federation said on Friday.

Reyes will coach the side against Venezuela in Miami on Sept. 7 and Argentina in New Jersey four days later, the federation said.

Argentine-born Pekerman has been in charge of the South American side since January 2012 but his future has been uncertain since Colombia bowed out of the World Cup in Russia at the last 16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by England.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)