Pele back in Brazil, healthy but undergoing tests

SAO PAULO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele arrived home in Brazil after a spell in a French hospital on Tuesday and was immediately taken to a Sao Paulo clinic for further urinary tests, doctors said.

"At the moment, he is undergoing admission exams and his health is good," doctors at the Israelite Albert Einstein Hospital said in a brief statement.

Considered by many as the game's finest player and the only man to have won three World Cups, Pele was hospitalised in France last Wednesday after suffering a fever following an event in the city with French World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe.

The 78-year old former Santos player was diagnosed as suffering from a urinary infection and was treated with antibiotics and released on Monday.

He arrived back in his home state on Tuesday morning.

Doctors said the urinary infection had been cured but did not give more details about what were believed to be routine tests at the hospital where he has been treated on several occasions previously.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)