Penalty gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over city rival Corinthians

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A second half penalty from Reinaldo was enough to give Sao Paulo a 1-0 win over city rivals Corinthians in front of 37,000 home fans on Sunday.

SAO PAULO: A second half penalty from Reinaldo was enough to give Sao Paulo a 1-0 win over city rivals Corinthians in front of 37,000 home fans on Sunday.

The full back scored from the spot 20 minutes into the second period after Manuel was adjudged to have shoved Vitor Bueno in the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result was a deserved one for a team that had 15 shots on goal to Corinthians three.

The three points lift Sao Paulo into fifth place in Brazil’s Serie A table, even on 43 points with Corinthians. Both sides trail leaders Flamengo by 15 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)