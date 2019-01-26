Pepe double helps Lille to victory at Marseille

Lille consolidated second place in Ligue 1 as two goals by impressive Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe earned them a 2-1 win at Olympique Marseille on Friday.

Pepe gave them the lead on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot and struck again in the 90th minute before on-loan Mario Balotelli pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Marseille, languishing in seventh place after their eighth defeat this season, played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Florian Thauvin was sent off for a clash with Youssouf Kone.

Lille have 43 points from 22 games, 10 behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain who have three games in hand.

