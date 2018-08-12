Pereyra shines as Watford ease to Brighton victory

Sport

Pereyra shines as Watford ease to Brighton victory

Premier League - Watford v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - August 11, 2018 Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford opened their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Argentina international opened the scoring with a stunning volley, showing great composure to sweetly convert from Jose Holebas' corner in the 35th minute.

The 27-year-old Pereyra doubled the hosts' advantage soon after the break, driving into the box before curling a neat finish into the far corner from a tight angle.

Watford had 19 shots and could have won by more against a Brighton side who failed to register an effort on target in a disappointing opening-day defeat.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark