Perez replaces Lanzini in Argentina World Cup squad

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina have called up River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez as a last-minute replacement for injured Manuel Lanzini, the Argentine Football Association said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, a former Valencia and Benfica player, has 23 caps, the last of which he won last year.

Lanzini dropped out Argentina's World Cup squad on Friday after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Twice world champions and beaten finalists in Brazil four years ago, Argentina face Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia in the group stage in Russia this year.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)