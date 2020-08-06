Perez waiting on COVID test for clearance to race

Racing Point said Sergio Perez could race in Sunday's 70th Anniversary Formula One Grand Prix after completing his quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

SILVERSTONE, England: Mexican Sergio Perez was waiting for the go-ahead to race in Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after ending quarantine for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Perez missed last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone after having to self-isolate but the team said in a statement that Public Health England had confirmed the period had been completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock," Racing Point said. "The testing process is taking place today."

Perez tested positive after returning to Mexico by private plane to be with his mother, who had suffered an accident and was in hospital, after last month's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Racing Point said they expected to make a decision later on Thursday or before practice starts on Friday on who would partner Canadian Lance Stroll for Sunday's race.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, without a regular drive this season after being dropped by Renault at the end of 2019, filled in for Perez last weekend and appeared in a scheduled news conference with Stroll on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The German qualified 13th for the last race but was unable to take his place after the car failed to start in the garage due to a sheared bolt.

He told reporters that missing out again would "of course be somewhat disappointing after having been back in the car and getting a taste of it.

"But obviously it was always clear that I come in as a temporary replacement for Checo (Perez) not knowing if its one race, two races or what. He's the main driver and whenever he's good to race again he'll be back."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alexander Smith and Toby Davis)