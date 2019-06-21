Perfect US beat Sweden 2-0 to top Group F

Holders the United States beat Sweden 2-0 on Thursday to maintain their perfect women's World Cup record and top Group F, setting up a last-16 clash with Spain.

LE HAVRE, France: Holders the United States beat Sweden 2-0 on Thursday to maintain their perfect women's World Cup record and top Group F, setting up a last-16 clash with Spain.

Lindsey Horan netted the tournament's fastest goal after three minutes and Jonna Andersson scored an own goal as the U.S. beat the record for most goals (18) in the women's World Cup group stage.

Sweden, who were also qualified before kickoff, finished second in the group with six points and will face Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

The U.S. made a fast start when Horan tapped in the opening goal from close range from Megan Rapinoe's corner.

It equalled Norway's record group-stage tally of 17 set in 1995 but despite Sweden's resistance, the mark seemed destined to be beaten at the Stade Oceane.

Five minutes into the second half, Tobin Heath's header took a deflection off Andersson as the U.S. doubled their lead.

The goal was confirmed after a VAR review which ruled that Heath was not offside.

Chile beat pointless Thailand 2-0 in the group's other game to finish third in the group but were eliminated from the tournament.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)