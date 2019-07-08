Perry's record day sees Australia tighten grip on Women's Ashes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ellyse Perry was keen to share the acclaim after her career-best seven for 22 helped Australia to a thumping 194-run victory over England in the third and final Women's Ashes One-Day International on Sunday.

Perry eclipsed the previous best figures by an Australian woman in ODIs of 7-24 as the holders swept the ODI series and moved into a 6-0 lead, meaning England are likely to have to win the test and sweep all three Twenty20s to retain the trophy.

"You can call me what you like, but I'm not sure that's the case," Perry said when asked if she was the best all-rounder ever to play the game.

"I honestly think today just went my way, which is nice, but across the series there has been some great performances and for us to start the way that we have, and be six points clear, is the absolute dream start so all of us are really chuffed and myself especially."

Perry also credited Australia bowling coach Ben Sawyer for her success with the new-ball.

"Ben Sawyer has been absolutely brilliant since he came in to work with the group - I worked with him back home in Australia too - he is the head coach at the Sydney Sixers and I think that he has really helped develop a lot of our players," she added.

The Women's Ashes are a multi-format, points-based series featuring three ODIs, one test and three Twenty20s.

Teams earn four points for winning the test and two for winning a limited-overs game.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)