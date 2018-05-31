Peru captain free to play at World Cup after court ruling

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was cleared to play at the World Cup after a Swiss court agreed on Thursday to temporarily lift his doping suspension while it considered his appeal against a 14-month ban.

"As a consequence, Paolo Guerrero will be able to play at the World Cup in Russia," said the Swiss Federal Tribunal in a statement.

