Peru captain free to play at World Cup after court ruling

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was cleared to play at the World Cup after a Swiss court agreed on Thursday to temporarily lift his doping suspension while it considered his appeal against a 14-month ban.

FILE PHOTO: Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero arrives in Lima
FILE PHOTO: Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero arrives in Lima, Peru May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

"As a consequence, Paolo Guerrero will be able to play at the World Cup in Russia," said the Swiss Federal Tribunal in a statement.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

