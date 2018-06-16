Peru without inspirational Guerrero in opener against Denmark

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Peru left out all-time top-scorer Paolo Guerrero from their starting line-up for their World Cup opener against Denmark at the Mordovia Arena on Saturday.

Guerrero, who was reprieved from a doping ban just in time for the tournament, was a big boost for the Latin Americans who returned to the world stage after an absence of 36 years.

But coach Ricardo Gareca chose Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo and Jefferson Farfan, who plays for Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow, to lead the team's attack in their Group C match.

Denmark went in without any unexpected changes and will be led by Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

With France picking up a win against Australia earlier on Saturday, points in the match between Peru and Denmark could decide the second team to progress to the knockout stage.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)

