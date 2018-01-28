Peterson finishes in style for maiden Asian Tour title

American Paul Peterson finished with a birdie on the final hole to clinch his maiden Asian Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Myanmar Open on Sunday.

Peterson, 29, signed off with a five-under-par 66 in the final round to stand at 13-under for the tournament, with the Japanese pair of Satoshi Kodaira and Tomoyo Ikemura finishing tied second. American Berry Henson was fourth.

"The Asian Tour is where I started and to be able to get a win here really means a lot," Peterson said.

"I had to make that transition from Asia to Europe and I was trying to play in as many events as I could. So it just feels right that I'm finally able to have a win here in Myanmar."

The American began the final day two shots off the pace but two birdies and an eagle in his opening five holes put him in contention. He endured a scare dropping two shots on the 15th and 17th holes but held his nerve to seal the title.

Kodaira set the course record at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club with a 63 but his impressive display could not help him overtake Peterson.

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan, who led for the first two rounds, ended with a final round of 69 to share fifth place with 2016 champion Shaun Norris of South Africa.

