Peugeot brand to return to Le Mans 24 hours motor race from 2023

French carmaker PSA said on Wednesday its Peugeot brand would once again take part in the Le Mans 24 hours motor race in 2023, one of the sport's most famous endurance events.

PARIS: French carmaker PSA said on Wednesday its Peugeot brand would once again take part in the Le Mans 24 hours motor race in 2023, one of the sport's most famous endurance events.

Peugeot had won the race in 2010, coming ahead of Audi, before withdrawing when it faced financial problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSA said in a statement that it would return to the FIA World Endurance Championships in 2022, which culminate in the famed race the following year.

It said that savings permitted by the championship's new hypercar regulations and the fact the race would feature cars with hybrid power units had help its decision.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sarah White)