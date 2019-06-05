PGA Tour adds Bermuda event to 2019-20 schedule

REUTERS: The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will add the island of Bermuda to its 2019-20 schedule.

The Bermuda Championship is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Port Royal Golf Course, the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The tournament represents the PGA Tour's first official annual event on the island.

Port Royal Golf Course held the now-defunct PGA Grand Slam of Golf, an offseason event that brought together the winners of the season's four majors, from 2009-14.

"Bermuda is an appealing year-round destination, and the players will love visiting in the fall, plus we will be hosted by an outstanding golf course," said Ty Votaw, Executive Vice President, International for the PGA Tour.

According to the PGA Tour, the Bermuda Tourism Authority has signed a five-year agreement, through 2023, as the title sponsor of the event.

The tournament will have US$3 million purse and offer 300 FedExCup points to the champion.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)