Pickford signs new deal to stay at Everton until 2024

REUTERS: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Pickford, who joined Everton from Sunderland last year, impressed in his debut campaign and also established himself as England's first-choice keeper before this year's World Cup.

The 24-year-old started all of England's games in Russia as the team reached the semi-finals of the tournament and he credited Everton for kickstarting his international career.

"Getting the opportunity to become England's number one was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out," Pickford told the club's website http://www.evertonfc.com/news/2018/09/26/pickford.

"Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it's inspired me to perform... I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that's my goal now."

Pickford has started all six of Everton's games in the league this season. Everton face promoted Fulham on Saturday.

