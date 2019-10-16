Pitch invaders from recent football matches handed over to police: Singapore Sports Hub

SINGAPORE: All pitch invaders from recent football matches held at the Singapore Sports Hub have been handed over to the police, the Sports Hub confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 16).

The development comes after several spectators took to the pitch during a friendly between Brazil and Senegal on Thursday (Oct 10).

During a World Cup qualifier between Singapore and Uzbekistan five days later (Oct 15), a fan was observed to have rushed onto the area between the pitch and the stands, where he confronted Uzbekistan fans. He was later seen being ushered away by security.

In response to queries from CNA, Sports Hub said pitch invasions or other breaches of security will be dealt with "severely".

“The stadium is set up to bring fans as close to the action (their heroes) as possible. Pitch invasions do happen across the globe as passions run high and fans look to get closer to their heroes," said Sports Hub.

"Regardless, the safety of players and fans are our number one priority and security checks are in place for anyone entering the stadium. Pitch invasions or other breaches of security will be dealt with severely and trespassers will be handed over to the police."

Sports Hub said it has "learnt" from the incident but declined to disclose enhanced security measures to prevent potential offenders from "navigating through it".

"We have learnt from this incident and will continue to enhance security measures to ensure that both fans and players have the best experience," said Sports Hub. "Unfortunately, people who breach security measures will make the experience worse for all involved moving forward.”

CNA has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for further clarification.