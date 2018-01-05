Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

Sport

Pjaca joins Schalke 04 on loan

Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Soccer Football - FC Porto v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal - 22/2/17 Juventus' Marko Pjaca celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Miguel Vidal Livepic

Bookmark

BERLIN: Croatia winger Marko Pjaca has joined Schalke 04 on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Pjaca made 20 appearances for Juventus in all competitions last season until he suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a friendly for Croatia against Estonia in March.

Although he has recovered from the injury, the 22-year-old has not been able to regain his place in the Serie A team.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark