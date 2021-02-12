Play halted at Australian Open as fans leave for lockdown

MELBOURNE: Play was suspended temporarily at the Australian Open on Friday as fans were told to leave the Rod Laver Arena to comply with a new five-day lockdown in Melbourne.

Top seed Novak Djokovic was two sets to one ahead, but struggling with an injury, against American Taylor Fritz when play was halted 11.30pm local time and fans were asked to leave.

The five-day lockdown, ordered after a new COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel, was due to start at midnight.

After a short delay while fans made their way to the exits, play resumed.

