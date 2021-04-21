Players, staff threatened by fans after relegation confirmed: Schalke

BERLIN: Schalke 04 said their players and staff were threatened by fans on Wednesday after a 1-0 defeat at Arminia Bielefeld sealed their relegation from the Bundesliga for the first time in 33 years.

Schalke's 21st league defeat of the season on Tuesday ensured the 'Royal Blues' have no hope of escaping the drop in their final four games of the season.

Having gone through five coaches in the current campaign, Schalke, Bundesliga runners-up as recently as 2018, have conceded 76 goals, more than any other team in an entire season since 2000.

Upon their return to the Schalke stadium early on Wednesday they were met by some fan groups and discussed the situation.

"Within the framework of this meeting there were some still unidentified individuals who clearly stepped over lines that are non-negotiable for Schalke," the club said in a statement.

Schalke are among the most fiercely supported clubs in Germany and typically draw more than 60,000 fans to home games.

"While there is understandable frustration and anger for the relegation, the club will never accept it when the physical integrity of its players and staff is put in danger," the club added.

"This is exactly what happened through the actions of some individuals.

"The club sharply condemns this behaviour and naturally supports its staff."

The club did not provide any details on the incident or how the players were threatened.

This is Schalke's fourth relegation overall and the first since 1988. The club have won the German title seven times, the last of which came in 1958, but have yet to be crowned champions since the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)